AP Top 25 Preseason Div. II Volleyball rankings.

The Northwest Bearcat Volleyball team is ranked #12 in the preseason AVCA Coaches Top 25 Poll. Tampa is ranked #1, followed by Washburn #2, Western Washington #3, Metropolitan State #4 and West Florida #5. The map indicates a Midwest concentration. Four teams from the MIAA Conference are among the top 12 with Washburn, Central Missouri #8, Nebraska Kearney #10, and the Bearcats #12. The Bearcats open their season this weekend with four other teams at the Britcare Lady Buff Classic in Canyon, TX.