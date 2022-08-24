Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/16/22. The motion passed.

Approved: 911 telephone tax receipt payment for July 2022; Invoice to Sleek Creek HVAC, LLC; Sick leave transfer from one employee to another.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: N/A.

Requisitions: N/A.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Department of Revenue email notification regarding HB1606, options for file storage from MTE, email from MoDOT re: I-229 moving forward environmental assessment, invite from MERIL to halloween bash resource fair, Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) email re: invite to participate in a conference call at 10:45, August 23.

Set 911 Oversight Board next meeting date, via email, at 9 am, September 6, in the office of the commission.

Calls were put in to Maryville Glass and Lock for a door issue on the Administration Center and a leak. Also called Seaman and Schuske Metal Works and Roofing.

Burns reported on the MoDOT Transportation Advisory Committee (TAC) plan to overlay letter routes.

Dannen Merrill came in to discuss reporting requirements for ARPA funds. Also present, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Randa Doty, Nodaway County Extension, stopped in to discuss programs the Extension office has been working on regarding broadband. Additionally, Doty reported that the University of Missouri Extension has been added as a line item in the state’s budget which will be used towards staffing changes and new positions.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #316 in Nodaway Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, stopped in to give updates on bridge projects and discuss performance/capabilities for future projects.

Reviewed an application for a position on the mental health board from Julia A. Schmitz.

Union Township Trustee Richard Stringer stated the township meeting was postponed a week due to illnesses.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 8/23/2022.