Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Bob Stiens and Chris Burns, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Stiens made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/13/2020. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk Fee Report for July 2020; Additions and Abatements for July 2020; donation of sick leave from one employee to another; invoice to Forensic Medical for Autopsy Services;

Accounts payable: Checks #76904-76932.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Fastenal for supplies; to Meyer Auto for vehicle purchase; Victim Advocate Grant to Karen Kepka for equipment reimbursement.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: investment report for July 2020; press releases from county health; email from Sonny Scadden, project manager, NWMSU re: extended bid date; FEMA Region Floodplain Management Training; Family Heritage comparison chart; memo from Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) on canceled annual conference; email from MERIL re: training.

The process of reviewing CARES Act Funds applications continued with Marilyn Jenkins, collector treasurer, available to answer specific questions. Joe Minge, Eagles Lodge, checked on the possibility of funds for service organizations. Plans for this are underway with a target date of September 1, 2020 to have applications and criteria ready.

The commission reviewed a Enel – White Cloud Wind project Landowner Record of Discussion submitted by Ron Scroggie.

A call was put in to Eric Couts to look at the ceiling in an office at the Courthouse. The commission reviewed the elevator contracts and a call was put in to Billy Mitchell with MEI for clarification on contracts. Burns made a motion to approve MEI Elevator Solutions for the three-year contract. All were in favor. A call was put in KONE to let them know.

Patton reviewed pricing with the commissioners to upgrade three county phone lines. The commission spoke with Mathew “Flag” Flaherty on the pricing. Flag is going to discuss the pricing with Roger Bundridge. The commission also canceled one of the three lines as it is no longer needed.

The candidate forum has been set by the Maryville Chamber at 7 pm, October 20 at the Maryville High School Performing Arts Center.

The commission, along with Patton and Jenkins, spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, regarding the BRO-B074(61) Bridge, an invoice needed and an overpayment and where to apply.

A discussion of a specific question on an employee’s Aflac contract with Jenkins. The commission agreed to begin payments through payroll mid-year due to circumstances.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission reviewed a field entrance in Independence Township and Union Township tube concerns. Also looked at a tube on Road #432 in Jackson Township.

A call was put in to Charlie Smith, Mayor of Pickering, regarding documents he requested from the February 6, 2001 Special Election whereby the residents voted for the Village of Pickering to become a Fourth-Class City.

A resident of Nodaway Township called with concerns about utility poles on her property.

Stiens made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 8/20/2020.