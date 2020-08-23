Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 24 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. The third death of a Nodaway County resident with COVID-19 was reported; the individual was a female between 90-99 years of age.

 306 confirmed cases

 102 active cases

 201 released from isolation

 13 total hospitalizations

 4 current hospitalizations

 3 deaths

The affected individuals include:

 5 females and 4 males between 10-19 years of age

 7 females and 8 males between 20-29 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.