Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/12/2021. The motion passed.

Walk made a motion to approve closed session minutes dated 8/12/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: none.

Approved: Inventory transfer/disposal form. Amended August 12, 2021 minutes due to reason for closed session. Transfer of sick leave hours.

Accounts payable: Checks #79097-79112.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; sheriff to Falls City Mercantile, Graves Food and Hy-Vee for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Investment report.

The county tax levy hearing was postponed to 9 am, August 31, 2021. A new advertisement will be placed in this week’s paper.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, reported that she had sent a packet of information to each city clerk in Nodaway County on how to access their American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Burns discussed that he had been contacted by John Schenkel, Polk Township trustee, regarding using county ARPA funds to pay township employees that are out for COVID. Discussion followed with an agreement that the county would assist the townships through the recovery funds for employees with a positive case, up to 80 hours in a fiscal year, as funds allow. A call was placed to Schenkel. Other townships will be contacted. The commission also amended the document for employee use of ARPA funds. Amendments include adding: until funds are depleted or 2024, the expiration date for recovery funds, and subject to change by the commission at any time.

Alex Rice reported to the Commission that he has completed his Eagle Scout project at the Veteran’s Memorial site at the courthouse and the Freedom Rock at Franklin Park in Maryville. Rice presented his document showing his completed action plan.

The commission inspected a bridge on Road #988 and a tube on Road #986 in Washington Township and Road #780 and #786 in White Cloud Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission worked on a letter of support for the sheriff’s department in regards to the FFY2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding Program (CESF.)

The commission discussed candidates for the open road and bridge supervisor position. No offer has been extended at this time. Tabled for further discussion.

The bid date for BRO -B074(62) bridge in Jackson Township has been set at 11 am, September 16 in the office of the county commission. All sealed bids should be submitted to the county clerk prior to this time. Advertisement for bids was handled by Snyder and Associates in collaboration with Northwest Regional Council of Governments as this bridge will also utilize Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.

Jenkins discussed various options for utilizing the American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Jenkins cited several options allowed.

Burns made a motion the commission adjourn until 8/19/2021.