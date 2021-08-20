The Maryville Spoofhound Booster Athletic Club is hosting the 2021 Community Pep Rally at 6:30 pm, Thursday, August 26 on the Downtown Square.

The Community Pep Rally will kick-off the upcoming school year. Spoofhound fans can expect to see their favorite teams and players announced at the rally, and are encouraged to come and cheer them on. Attendees will see many Spoofhound teams, including: tennis, golf, volleyball, softball, cross country, soccer and football.

In between the introduction of the sports teams, attendees will enjoy various forms of entertainment, including games, and pre-season performances by the Spoofhound Marching Band and Spectrum, as well as the Spoofhound Cheerleaders and Dazzlers.

Refreshments will be for sale including a Hy-Vee cookout and Kool Kats. In addition, Kool Kats will donate a portion of their sales to the Booster Athletic Club. Those in attendance can purchase Spoofhound gear, register for the Spoofhound Community Flag Program for #FlytheFlagFriday, and join the booster athletic club.

Seating at this event will not be provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. In the case of inclement weather, the pep rally will be relocated to the high school gymnasium.