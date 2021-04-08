Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/1/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None.

Accounts Payable: Checks #78207-78229.

Approved: Recorder fee report for March 2021; invoices to Snyder and Associates for Bridge #0727005, #0287000; #0614022 and #0085006; invoice to Elkin-Swyers for equipment.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Murphy Tractor for equipment repairs; collector/treasurer to ProServ for equipment; commission to Kevin Hartman for labor at the Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) project.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Public Service Commission for Empire District Electric Company, Missouri Department of Conservation information on PILT payments

The commission returned a call to Reagon Nonneman, Worth County Commission. Worth County requested a trade of Softmatch funds for BRO funds. The commission put a call in to Andy Macias to verify availability. A total of $100,000 fund trade was agreed to and Macias will start the paperwork process.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed pricing he has received on a wheel loader through CAT and John Deere. The commission approved the purchase of the 2021 John Deere 524L wheel loader equipment through John Deere.

A call was put into the City of Maryville regarding a manhole that is on the east side of the Administration Center. The city will send someone by to take a look at the issue.

The commission signed the advertisement for bids for Softmatch Bridges #0956002 and #0086002. The bid opening is set at 10 am, Tuesday, April 20 in the office of the county commission. Signature pages were scanned and returned to Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates. Macias also discussed BRO-B074(62) in Jackson Township with questions on the materials.

An inspection was made of Road #457 and a tube on Road #403 in Jackson Township, Road #591 and a tube on Road #637 in Polk Township and Road #287 in Union Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commissioner’s continued their annual training which is only being offered virtually this year. The commission will be required to do 20 hours of training online.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 4/8/2021.