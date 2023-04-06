Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/30/23. The motion passed.

Approved: 911 telephone tax payment to City of Maryville for January, February and March, 2023; invoice to MEI; invoice to Chris and Lori Burns for public defender rent; recorder fee report for March 2023.

Accounts payable: Checks #82225-82257.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Jack Horners for signs; treasurer to Nodaway News Leader for supplies to department of revenue for deputy sheriff salary supplement.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: investment report, Union Township financial statement, additions and abatements for February 2023.

Reviewed and revised the Township Officials’ meeting agenda and invited for the meeting for all the township elected officials to review processes and procedures. Made calls to line out tables and set up vendors. The meeting date has been set for April 27 at the county barn.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports that include January and March.

The fire sprinkler system was tested on April 3, 2023. A call was put in to MEI to discuss issues that need to be cleared up for certification.

Signed CART Rock contract from Schildberg Construction was received.

The first reading was held for the closing of a portion of CART Road #508 in Green Township. The road is described as the west 0.20 mile of Nodaway County CART Road #508, T64N, R36W, Sec 8. The second reading will be at 9 am, July 6 in the office of the county commission.

A call was put in to Richard Stringer, Union Township trustee to discuss tubes and roads within the township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The date for the Courthouse cleanup was set for April 15 with Thomas Lawn Care and the Northwest football team.

Inspected a tube issue on Road #224 in Independence Township; a cement box on Road #214 in Hopkins Township; Road #748 in White Cloud and drainage issue on Road #712 in Jefferson Township.

Returned a call to a Atchison Township landowner on a letter received from Atchison Township regarding brush law. The commission gave her the trustee’s contact information.

A call was put in to Tim Lance, White Cloud Township trustee to discuss roads within the township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 4/6/2023.