Carol Jean Evans, 87, Stanberry, died Sunday, March 26, 2023, at a Maryville care center.

She was born October 20, 1935, in Stanberry, to Ross and Viola Marie Shanks Cooper.

On January 10, 1954, she married Georgie Lee Evans. He preceded her in death January 24, 2019.

Mrs. Evans was a homemaker and farm wife and later in life, worked as a licensed practical nurse.

Mrs. Evans’ body has been cremated. Inurnment at High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry, will be held at a later date. There are no scheduled services.

Memorials may be made to the Stanberry Senior Center and/or the American Cancer Society in care of Roberson Funeral Home, PO Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.