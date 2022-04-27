Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associated commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/19/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Smith Contracting Company for the Administration Center; to Forensic Medical for the coroner; to IHP Industrial, Inc. for the Courthouse.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: None.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Quote from J&S Cleaning Service for floors in the Administration Center; Missouri Career Center regional report of numbers for 2021 to present and updates on the South Main corridor project from Greg McDanel, city manager

Reviewed information sent from David Earls, MoDOT, regarding CART Road #1058 and #1059.

Andy Abbott, MTE, gave updates on the phone system progress in the new office area for the Northwest Children’s Advocacy Center in the Administration Center. The phone system will be added to the existing county phone system with the grant paying for two additional lines as well as the costs associated with the phones and monthly fees.

Abbott discussed the video system within the Sheriff’s Department that covers car cams, body cams and taser video has been having issues and may need to be updated or upgraded soon. Abbott gave a rough pricing based on recent information. The commission asked for a cost estimate to be provided and discussed using ARPA funds.

A resident of Union Township stopped in to discuss a tube he would like the commission and road and bridge supervisor, Brian Engle to look at on Road #247. A call was put in to Richard Stringer, Union Township trustee, to discuss the tube. Stringer also discussed a line on 200th Street between Jet and Jasmine, he would like the commission to look into.

An inspection of Road #247, # 254 and #263 in Union Township was held.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Keitha Clapp and Carroll Hess were appointed to a three-year term expiring October 2025 and Bob Sundell and Elaine Wilson were appointed to a three-year term expiring October 2027 all for the Industrial Development Board. A message was also left for Tom Shelton at Nodaway Valley Bank to fill an open position. On the Enhanced Enterprise Zone (EEZ) Board, Bill Brookshier and Damian Auffert agreed to renew for another term and will expire in March of 2026. Messages were left for Nell Cowden and Brooke Kinsella for the Northwest Nodaway Enhanced Enterprise Zone (NW EEZ) Board.

Caleb Phillips, prosecuting attorney, met with the commission to discuss an individual he plans to offer a temporary part-time position to. The commission agreed to the pay of $15 per hour with a travel stipend. Phillips will let the commission know if it is accepted.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 4/26/2022.