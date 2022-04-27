Spring is the time when many gardeners and others are out digging in the dirt to prepare their landscapes for the coming growing season. Planting native plants can help the garden grow by attracting native bees, birds and butterflies as pollinators. And many fruit and vegetable plants produce better from pollination by some of Missouri’s hundreds of species of native bees and butterflies.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anyone interested in native plants and trees, gardening, landscaping and native pollinators to its free online Wild Webcast on “Birds and Bees and Butterfly Weed: Bringing Native Nature to Your Landscape” from noon to 1 pm, Wednesday, April 27.

The Wild Webcast will feature MDC Urban Wildlife Biologist Erin Shank who will share her expertise on planting the right native trees and plants in the right places. She will also offer her expert insights on attracting native birds, bees, butterflies and other pollinators to help the garden grow. Shank will explain the basics of planning, designing and creating backyard wildlife habitat. She will also discuss the importance of native plants and insects for pollination, wildlife food and other benefits.

Register in advance for the free live webcast at short.mdc.mo.gov/43K.