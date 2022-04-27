Celebration, the show choir of Northwest Missouri State University, will present its annual Spring Show at 7:30 pm, Friday, April 29 in the Ron Houston Center for the Performing Arts.

This year’s show features a variety of choreographed performances, showcasing popular songs and music from films including “The Jacksons,” “Tower of Power” and “La La Land.”

In addition to full company numbers, performers are featured in solos and ensembles spanning a variety of comic, poignant and love songs. A nine-piece band accompanies the choir.

“This year’s Celebration Show will showcase our extremely talented students in both music and theatre disciplines,” Dr. Adam Zrust, who directs the Celebration choir and serves as an assistant professor of music at Northwest, said.

Admission to the show is free, and it is open to the public.

Celebration members represent a variety of majors at Northwest.