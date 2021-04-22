Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/15/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: executed Worth/Nodaway transfer of funds letters, MoDOT letter regarding transfer of funds, Public Service Commission for Evergy Missouri West, letter from Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) re: American Rescue Plan Act.

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, gave an update on crew activity.

The commission updated the restricted key authorization form for Maryville Glass and Lock.

The commission completed a Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments spreadsheet form regarding the American Rescue Plan project prioritization.

Bill Walker discussed with the commission a program that FEMA is offering for reimbursable funeral expenses (up to $9,000) due to COVID. Walker stated that Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, had asked that she be allowed to look further into this program.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, along with Jerri Dearmont and Kim Mildward of Northwest Regional Council of Governments, stopped in to speak with the commission regarding the timeline for BRO-B074(62). Macias reported that environmentals were submitted to MoDOT April 19 and that right-of-way requirements have been sent on to Midland Engineering and Macias looks for those to be back quickly. The BRO-B074(62) bridge (Bridge #0411018) will be built in part with the use of the remaining Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) grant funds for Jackson Township. Macias discussed with Dearmont the document requirements CDBG has to make sure their needs are met.

Ed Walker and Russ Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc., were present as bids were opened for Bridges #0956002 and #0086002. Only one bid was received for each bridge from Oden Enterprises, Inc. Walk made a motion to accept both bids as presented. Motion carries.

Meeting minutes from April 1, 2021 were amended to include the first reading of CART Road #335 in Lincoln Township.

Eric Fuchs, source water technician with Missouri Rural Water Association, along with Luke Skinner, Natural Resources Conservation Services and Jeremy Redden, Soil and Water Conservation, gave a presentation to the commission on source water protection at the Mozingo watershed. Fuchs showed different management practices and aggregate stability. Also present Colton Catterson, landowner, Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED), Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

An Atchison Township resident was contacted regarding damage to a culvert.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A resident of Independence Township stopped in to discuss issues with Road #193.

A presentation was given by Jim and Grace Hobbs, Serendipity Solutions, regarding cleaning solutions for air purification.

Prosecuting Attorney Caleb Phillips, briefed the commission on options on a criminal case he is working. Also present were Sheriff Randy Strong and Captain Scott Wedlock.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 4/22/2021.