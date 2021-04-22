Betty Sue Wilson Ashford, 83, Maryville, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville.

She was born September 4, 1937, in East Prairie, to Eugene and Della Rutledge Wilson. She graduated from Braddyville, IA High School in 1955 and received a diploma in secretarial training from the Commercial Extension School of Commerce, Omaha, NE in 1956.

On November 2, 1958, she married Jerry Ashford. He preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Braddyville.

Memorials may be made to the American Transplant Foundation.

