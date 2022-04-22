Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners, and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/14/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Road and bridge fuel and equipment report for March 2022.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; to Fastenal for supplies.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80262-80356.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff’s inmate report for March, Hopkins Township financial statement, March consolidated 911 expense reports

Reviewed an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) request from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments to assist with funding the Missouri Job Center. A call was put in to Jerri Dearmont, executive director at NWMO Regional Council of Governments, for more information regarding the request sent in for the Missouri Career Center.

The commission spoke with Angie Gaebler, Strata Architecture and Preservation, regarding beginning the process for replacing the handicap access ramp and building a temporary access ramp to the Courthouse. Gaebler will send information on the ADA standards for the temporary ramp. Gaebler informed the commission that Strata was currently booked out until at least July and would likely not be able to assist until then. A call was put in to Greg Seifert with Creal, Clark & Seifert Architects/Engineers, Inc. to check their availability. Seifert asked for some basic information to be sent and set up a meeting time with the commission for Tuesday, April 26. A second call was placed to Gaebler to give her an update. Gaebler plans to call Seifert to bring him up to speed on the project.

Sheriff Randy Strong reported damages to a 2017 Ford Explorer from an incident on April 16. A claim report to MOPERM has been submitted. Strong discussed items he has encountered with the State of Missouri auditors.

The commission reviewed and signed a letter of support for Mosaic Medical Center regarding recruiting physicians to this region.

A call was put in to Amy Dowis at NWMO Regional Council of Governments for more information regarding the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) for rural projects. Dowis asked for feedback on Nodaway County. Dowis also asked the commission to appoint someone to the vacant Transportation Advisory Council (TAC) board seat.

An inspection of Road #940 in White Cloud Township and Bridge #614 in Polk Township.

Tammy Carter, human resource director, discussed a part-time seasonal hire for the prosecuting attorney’s office.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Scheduled a demonstration of conference phone equipment with United Fiber for Tuesday, April 26.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/21/2022.