Emily Jo Crable Hays, 76, Maryville, died Monday, April 18, 2022, in Maryville.

She was born May 30, 1945, in Ottumwa, IA, to Lester H. and Florence Farquhar Crable. She graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1963 and then attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville.

In 1969, she married Randall Hays. They moved to Maryville in 1971.

Mrs. Hays’ body has been cremated. Per her request, there will be no funeral service. Friends may stop at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, to sign her register book.

Memorials may be directed to Mosaic Hospice Care, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home.