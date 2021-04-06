Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/30/2021. The motion passed.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #78182-78206.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for diesel; to Praxair for equipment; to Metal Culverts for stock tubes.

The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for officeholders with the following in attendance: Burns, Walker, Walk, Randy Strong, Lisa Nickerson, Marilyn Jenkins, Dee O’Riley, Elaine Wilson, Rex Wallace and Patton. Officeholders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be July 1. Also in attendance: Tammy Carter, human resources director, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Paul Janicek, DocuLock, LLC.

Strong gave updates on personnel changes in the sheriff’s office due to Major Randy Houston’s retirement at the first of the year. Strong stated they had assisted with a riot on New Year’s Day at the Maryville Treatment Center and gave updates on the progress with the jail fire. Strong has been appointed as the Zone One Leader to represent Northwest Missouri. The sheriff’s department is working on family crisis training in response to the rise in mental health issues. Strong signed an MOU to work with the US Marshals on the fugitive task force. This will be a benefit to our community with safety, training and funding.

According to Jenkins, the stimulus checks seemed to have brought people in the door to pay delinquent taxes. Jenkins said her office is busy cleaning up and scanning in the information for the auditor for the CARES Act funds.

Elaine Wilson discussed the training her office is doing to learn the Show Me Court and Show Me Jury processes. Wilson also talked about how they handled the inmates and court processes in cooperation with the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department and other counties inmates were housed in during the time the jail was down due to the fire.

O’Riley currently has 74 wards she is working with. She discussed the new equipment and software she has implemented that has helped things run smoother. O’Riley plans to attend her annual training in April.

Nickerson explained a change in policy to the recorder’s office free views. Currently, a person or business has 30 free views of county recorded documents. Starting today, anything above 30 will cost to view.

According to Wallace, approximately 1,200 assessment sheets still need to be turned in. Property values have increased; notices will be generated and sent in May. Wallace gave updates on County Government Day and Nodaway County Fair dates.

Patton gave information on the upcoming April election and discussed the dates for the upcoming county audit.

Commissioner discussed work being done to Noble Road (CART Road #457) in Jackson Township. The road has washed out a number of times, so due to landowner donations, a portion of the road will be relocated. A township meeting will be held on April 22, 2021 at the county road barn for all township officials and operators. The gravel for CART roads will be higher this year than in the past years. Updates on FEMA denials from the 2019 flooding event and bridge construction costs were also discussed. The county expects to see steel and culvert costs rising anywhere from 38-55 percent. Vendors are not giving quotes that extend out past 30 days and some companies are on allocations.

Carter discussed free courses county employees have through the insurance company MOPERM. These classes will help keep the county in compliance.

Janicek spent a few minutes discussing the shredding option for the county. Janicek also discussed planning for digitizing aging county documents.

Patton submitted the March expense and revenue budget reports for review.

Matt Sorenson, SAM Companies, called in to discuss the county’s request for updated maps. Sorenson is sending a map to the commission to mark on and give back to him to update.

The commission called in Sutherlands to line out mulch for the Courthouse clean up date. A call was also put in to Thomas Shiflett, Thomas’ Lawn Care, to work with the Northwest Football team on April 17 to do courthouse clean up.

Andy Macias, Snyder and Associates, is getting advertisements ready for Softmatch Bridges #0086002 in Atchison Township and #0956002 in Grant Township. Sealed bids will be opened at 9 am, Tuesday, April 20 in the office of the County Commission.

Eric Jones, maintenance operator for Atchison Township, called in looking for an updated map that would include roads that have been improved by the windmill project.

A call was put in to Linda Farmer, trustee of Green Township, to discuss the cost for rock for Road #525 after it has been reconstructed.

The commission signed a letter of second appeal for Project #126488 to the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) – Soil under the Bridge PA ID 147-99147-00, FEMA-4451-DR-MO, Project Worksheet PW. Also filled out and submitted the second quarter report form.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A call was taken from Jeff Meyer, trustee for Jackson Township, regarding Road #457, the Noble Road project.

The commissioners inspected Road #560 and #525 in Green Township, Road #345 in Nodaway Township and Road #457 in Jackson Township. Road #457 was approved for the proceed order for rock.

Burns made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 4/6/2021.