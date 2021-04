“March Madness culminated with the Final Four this weekend and the Championship Game last night with No. 1 seed Baylor beating No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga 86-70. Four teams (Duke-5, Connecticut & North Carolina-4 each, and Kentucky-3) have won a total of 16 titles in the past 30 years. Once again, as in previous college basketball maps, the eastern half of the country is dominating the sport.”