The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association had another successful Beef Cook-off June 1 at the Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.

Eighteen teams fixed three dishes to compete for the best of each category: BBQ beans, meatloaf and brisket. The event is meant to celebrate the annual recognition of the beef cattle industry in Nodaway County. After the competition is completed and judged the dishes were available for a dinner meal for the public.

The following listing is the results of the contest, which was judged by four local judges.

• Overall Winner: Flat Tire BBQ

• Beans: first, Brews & BBQ; second, Back 40 BBQ and third Armored Possum BBQ.

• Brisket: first, Flat Tire BBQ; second, Valley View BBQ and third, Travis Foreman.

• Meatloaf: first, Valley View BBQ; second, Flat Tire BBQ and third, tie, The Lagers, Clint and Luke Coffelt.