Each night of the Nodaway County Fair, July 11 – 13, will bring a different entertainer.

To kick things off on Thursday, July 11, Kansas City Comedy Ventriloquist Kevin Horner will be in town to perform his show. Horner is a clean comedy entertainer and has performed for Comicon, the Improv, Great Wolf Lodge, Whiteman Air Force Base, Arkansas Tech University and other events. He has 28 years of entertaining experience, and is a three time “People’s Choice Award Winner’ for his ventriloquism.

On Friday July 12, country music recording artist Jason Brown will be headlining. Brown is a native of Iowa, and focuses on his traditional values of God, family and the midwest life in his songs. He has had five songs that have charted on the Billboard and MediaBase Country Charts, and has performed with artists like Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, Alan Jackson and more.

To wrap things up on Saturday July 13, Busch Pilots will perform yet again in Maryville. Since 2021, the band has been playing a mix of rock and outlaw country throughout Northwest Missouri and Southern Iowa. They previously played at the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival in October 2023, and have played gigs at The Pub and Black Pony Brewing here in Maryville.