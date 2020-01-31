The 2020 Miss Northwest Scholarship Pageant is slated for 6:30 pm, Saturday, February 1 at the Mary Linn Auditorium in the Ron Houston Center for Performing Arts at Northwest Missouri State University.

At the Miss Northwest Scholarship Pageant, the contest will crown a new Miss Northwest and a Miss Maryville. In the teen division, a new Miss Northwest Outstanding Teen will be crowned. The pageant will honor the 80th anniversary of the premier of the movie “The Wizard of Oz.”

“Our goal is to help every contestant be the best that they can be and provide a qualified set of judges to choose who they feel will best represent us,” Miss Northwest Pageants Executive Director Kendell Misemer said. “We feel honored that these young women are here to participate in our pageant and we are also very honored by the support that we have received from our sponsors.”

Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen Shae Smith will be present for the event.

Miss entries

The contestants competing for the Miss titles – with age, hometown, school/university and platform issue – include the following:

• Emma Claire Leonard, 18, Olathe, KS, University of Missouri – Kansas City, Veterans Appreciation.

• Michelle Eve Swink, 20, Dixon, Central Methodist University, Suicide Prevention: Ask, Care, Chaperone and Report.

• Arianna Davis-Williams, 22, St. Joseph, Missouri Western State University, Love More, Hate Less with anti-bullying.

• Carson Hall, 19, Huntsville, North Central Missouri College, Domestic Violence Awareness.

• Emily Laskowski, 20, Jonesburg, University of Missouri-Columbia.

• Andi Hudson, 22, St. Peters, Missouri State University, Putting Books in Little Hands.

• Briana Dinwiddie, 22, Columbia, University of Missouri-Columbia, You Go Girl!

• Lochlyn Adrian, 17, Moberly, Moberly High School, A Happy Home – Advocating for Foster Care.

• Nicole Harrington, 20, Columbia, University of Missouri-Columbia, STAR – How to Stop a Bullying Situation.

• Noelle Johnson, 19, Florissant, University of Missouri-Columbia, Bringing Awareness to the Magnitude of domestic Violence.

Teen contestants

• Riley Barringer, 14, Wentzville.

• Riley Jane Volner, 15, Hopkins.

• Caroline Moots, 14, Kirksville.

• Cheyenne Downing, 16, Maryville.