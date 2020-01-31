A Matter of Balance, an award-winning, evidence-based program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels in older adults, will be offered on Fridays in Maryville.

This program consists of eight, two-hour classes that will be held from 10 am to noon at Northwest Technical School. Classes will begin on January 31 and will run through March 27. The cost is $5. Debbie Bennett, nutrition and health education specialist for University of Missouri Extension, will be teaching the classes.