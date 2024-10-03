At the September 11 Nodaway County Ambulance District Meeting, Director of Operations Jared McQueen gave an update to the board on a potential remodel.

McQueen contacted a contractor who has reviewed the facility. He was able to do some measurements, and will get back to the district on recommendations.

Judy Martin, an auditor with Harden, Cummins, Moss and Miller, Maryville, was in attendance to go over the 2023 audit. She reported that the audit went well.

The Burlington Jct. Rescue Squad has received their new AED. The Ravenwood Rescue Squad was able to complete some fire and rescue training.

Reports

Director of Operations Jared McQueen. Dylan Parris has been hired as a PRN EMT-B, and Justin Donovan has been employed full time as a paramedic and will work C-Shift. The docudrama and Missouri Hope are scheduled for October 10. McQueen reported that the LAGERS unfunded accrued liability is $465,616. After discussion, it was approved for the district to pay $300,000 of this to reduce the employer rate from 10.2 percent to 8 percent in 2025.

Business Coordinator Julie Schmitz and Accountant Alice Schieffer. The 2023 audit has been completed, and Schieffer is currently working on the 2023/24 GEMT cost report.

Training Manager Becky Mercer. The paramedic class will be finishing their hospital clinics this month, and all students have started their field internships. Morgan Wheeler will be teaching an EMR class September 3 through October 3 on Tuesday and Thursdays. Mercer will be starting an EMT class in January 2025, and there will also be a 48 hour paramedic refresher in October.

The Medicaid and Medicare adjustments of $16,186.34 were approved, as well as the invoices to be sent to collections for $12,560.13.

The board then went into closed session to discuss personnel.