At the September 19 Skidmore City Council meeting, the removal of all decorations from all three cemeteries, Hillcrest, Smith and Masonic, by the 10th of each month, was discussed.

To keep the cemeteries mowed and weed eaten, the council thinks no lights, shepherd hooks, easels and glass containers would need to be removed. If it’s not attached to the headstone it needs to be removed.

The council said going forward the grave marking needs to be paid for at the time of plot purchase. The cemetery records are not organized.

The city has received the Taylor grant for $5,000 for Hillcrest Cemetery upkeep. City Clerk Sadie McHugh is going to put in a work order for lights at Hillcrest.

Discussion was held on whether or not to fill the city gas tank and whether to put the minimum amount into the tank each month. The gas tank will be filled. The city has not used diesel during the summer.

Only one law firm, Tieman, Spencer, Hicks, LLC of St. Joseph has responded to the city’s need for a lawyer for the demolition grant and code enforcement. The firm charges from $90 to $350 an hour and will not need a retainer or a contract.

The city approved hiring.

The CBDG demolition grant was submitted for five residences.

Alderman Kim Fetterer has resigned her position effective the end of October. She is not leaving Skidmore but personal reasons will keep her from doing the city council position.

The Waste Water Facility Plan Kickoff with McClure will be from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, Thursday, September 26.

The city has collected $862.05 for the playground equipment to march funds to secure the Rickard Trust matching grant of $15,000. The city will apply for MFA and Kawasaki grants to gain more funds.

The emergency plan update is available at city hall.

A resident had asked the city to mow his property for which he would pay. Alderman Dennis Gladman doesn’t want the city to hire out services.

Insurance for the city’s vehicle and property with Clodfelter Insurance with Auto Owner Inc. of Cincinnati was reviewed. The vehicle insurance was $2,171.35 and building property and liability was $8,419, both for one year. The payment is due. Mayor Teresa Carter wants the city to look for lower rates for 2025.

Citywide clean-up days will be Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, October 20 with two trash receptacles placed at the horseshoe arena for Skidmore residents use only.

Discussion was held on getting a soda machine to put outside at city hall.

The council voted to add McHugh and Gladman to the CD bank account and remove Meagan Morrow and Jill Wieland from the account. Interest rates also need to be checked.

The valve at the water plant doesn’t close and is a slow leak. To replace the main valve is going to cost $2,300 with Maintenance Operator Mike Reasoner doing the work. Contingency plan is to call a plumber. DNR will need to be notified and a boil advisory will be in place.

A sewer pump’s motor went out. It was decided to go with the cheaper option of $900.

Reasoner will complete the OSHA wastewater class D certification on October 3.

McHugh brought a proposed payment agreement for people who have had their water turned off. After discussion, it was decided to not approve it. Bills will need to be paid in full and water won’t be turned on until the next business day.