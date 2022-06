The Summer Shop Hop is from 9 am to 4 pm, Saturday, June 4 in Maryville.

Participating businesses are Barnyard Boutique, 1630 North Main St; Blue Willow Boutique, 107 East Fourth; Fantastic Fidos, 220 North Main; Ferluknat Farm, 895 South Main, Maryville Florists, 214 North Main; MTE, 216 East Third; Simply Posh Boutique, 216 North Main; Toploaded, 322 North Main; and White Elm Mercantile, 105 East Fourth.

Restaurants participating are A&G, 208 North Main; Black Pony Brewing Co., 104 East Fourth; and William Coy’s, 1 Fall Drive at Mozingo Lake.