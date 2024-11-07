Laurel Guy Aley, 83, Maryville, died Sunday, November 3, 2024, in Maryville.

He was born Wednesday, May 21, 1941, in Maryville. He spent many years in Maryville, and had lived 30 years in Arizona, before returning to Maryville in 1990.

He married Bonita June Davis, and she died in 1983. On January 19, 2002 he married Martha M. Davis, in Braddyville, IA.

Mr. Aley had worked as a mechanic for the Nodaway County Roads and Bridge crew, and in his younger years had worked at Kissinger’s Flowers, and for Lewis Moore in Maryville.

He formerly attended the Assembly of God Church.

Funeral services were Thursday, November 7 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering.

Memorials may be made to the New Nodaway Humane Society, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.