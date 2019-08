Alice Marie Emery, 89, Maryville, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care – St. Joseph.

Services were held August 14 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Maryville. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Barnard.

Memorials may be made to Maryville Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.