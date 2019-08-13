Eulia Jean Powers Mares, 71, Maryville, died Sunday, August 11, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Mares’ body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

A memorial service will be held at 7 pm, Saturday, August 17 at Countryside Christian Church, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, just prior to the service at the church.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.