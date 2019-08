Paul Alma Hansen Jr., 72, Maryville, died Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Boone Hospital, Columbia.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm, Thursday, August 15 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Services will be held 10 am, Friday, August 16 at Price Funeral Home with burial to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to Elks Lodge 760 for an agricultural scholarship.

