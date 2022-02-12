The Albrecht Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph, has released the winners of the 48th annual membership exhibition.

Artworks are on view through February 20.

Nodaway County artists who were honored for their work are:

Dereck W. Dew, Burlington Jct., “Fisherman’s Cove 2021,” “Laminar Flow 2019,” both Painting: Oil & Acrylic, oil on canvas.

LeDonna McIntosh, Conception Jct., “Orchid, Bone and Stone 2021,” Painting: Oil & Acrylic, oil on canvas; “Oak Hill East 2021,” honorable mention, Painting: Oil & Acrylic, oil on paper.

Jeff Foster, Maryville, “Vaccine Mandate 2020,” third place in Sculpture & 3-D Mixed Media, metal from old radio and clock; “After the Fire, 2021,” third place in Digital, digital photograph, Lightroom and Photoshop.

Lana Cease, Maryville, “Tipsy 2016,” second place in Painting: Watercolor, watercolor on arches art board; “Au Dernier 2019 (The Last), first place in Painting: Watercolor.

Amber Parker, Pickering, “Success 2020,” 2-D Mixed Media, Watercolor, ink, antique frame; “Drama 2021,” Painting: Watercolor.