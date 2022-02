The Nodaway County Cattlemen’s Association held its 9th Annual Cattlemen’s Round-Up February 5 at the Northwest Missouri State’s Ag Learning Center. The event featured scholarship presentations and a live and silent auction. The 2022 scholarship recipients are: Riley Linville, West Nodaway; Anna Lager, Maryville; Kloe Jenkins, Nodaway-Holt; Trevor Henggeler, Northeast Nodaway; Saylor Brown, North Nodaway; and Jaclyn Pappert, Jefferson. South Nodaway had no submissions.