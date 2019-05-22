Nate and Anastasia Hunter, Harrisonville, announce the birth of a daughter, Adelaide Joann, born Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Luke’s East Hospital, Lee’s Summit.

She weighed nine pounds and three ounces and joins a brother, Nathan, and two sisters, Avelyn and Alayna.

Maternal grandparents are Roy and Cheryl Obermiller, Harrisonville.

Paternal grandparents are Richard and Julie Hunter, Harrisonville.

Maternal great-grandparents are Carolyn Wilson, Grandview, and Marie Obermiller, Columbia.

Paternal great-grandparents are Norbert and Joan Schmitz, Parnell.