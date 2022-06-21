Elmo’s 72nd annual Fourth of July Celebration is happening on Saturday, June 25.

It is sponsored by Elmo Betterment Club and features:

• 5K run/walk, registration at 6:45 am, start at 7 am.

• Free will donation pancake breakfast at Elmo Park Shelter, it features pancakes, eggs and sausage, 7 to 9 am.

• Concession stand opens, features barbecued hamburgers, hot dogs and pulled pork sandwiches, 10 am.

• Kids inflatables, $12 wristband day pass, contact Brooke Kinsella, 660.725.7025, 10 am.

• Bingo at the park shelter, $5 lucky bingo, contact Jessica Calfee, 712.303.1215, 11 am to 1 pm.

• Tie-Dye T-shirt making, $15, includes T-shirt, register before event, contact Vanessa Shipley, 660.725.7108, $15.

• Corn hole tournament, kids corn hole following tourney, contact Kinsella, 660.725.7025, 2 pm.

• Heart of America Tractor Cruise will drive by the Elmo Park, approximately 2 pm.

• Vendor booths open, contact Calfee at 712.303.1215, 3:30 to 7:30 pm.

• Parade, registration one block west of park, 3:30 pm, contact Judy Snodderley, 660.742.3432, starts at 4 pm.

• Greased pig contest, weather permitting, contact Jennifer McGinness, 660.725.7194, 5 pm.

• Funnel cakes, 5 pm.

• Flag raising, 6 pm.

• Outlaw Creek to perform at 6:15 pm.

• Fireworks show at dark.

Raffle tickets available at Snodderley Lumber, Clearmont. Drawings during band intermission. Grand prize drawing at 7 pm.