This week’s map looks at the NCAA Div. I Men’s college golf team champions over the past 50 years. 23 different schools have won team titles since 1972. Oklahoma State leads with ten championships, followed by Houston with four. Florida, Stanford, Texas and Wake Forest have won three titles each. The Texas Longhorns won the 2022 NCAA Div. I Men’s Golf Team Championship. Nine of their eleven roster players were from Texas. Just like the spring sports of baseball/softball, weather plays a major role as the south dominates this map.