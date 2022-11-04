Northwest Missouri State University is recognizing the role agriculture plays in its region with a week of activities now through November 5.

“We host this week of events to focus on the importance of agriculture,” Dr. Rod Barr, the director of the school of agricultural sciences, said. “One percent of the population feeds 100 percent of the population, which is why we want to educate attendees of what is happening within the agricultural industry and the significance of the industry.”

The week’s events were at the university’s Agricultural Learning Center (ALC), located on the RT Wright Farm. Additionally, agricultural student organizations will compete throughout the week and earn event participation points in a supremacy contest.

The celebration began October 31, with a chili cook-off and costume contest that included chili entries from agriculture student organizations and was hosted by the professional ag sorority Sigma Alpha and the Block and Bridle Club. The public was invited November 1, to the ALC, where the Collegiate Farm Bureau and the collegiate FFA club discussed ways to increase farm safety. Then on November 2, a career networking event hosted various agriculture-based employers to discuss businesses and internship opportunities for students.

The agriculture honor society Delta Tau Alpha, Agronomy Club and Horticulture Club hosted a game night with board games and tournaments of cornhole, water pong, pitch and Jenga at 6 pm, Thursday, November 3.

At 1 pm, Friday, November 4, Alpha Gamma Rho and the school of agricultural science hosted a barbecue cook-off.

The Collegiate Farm Bureau will host its annual Fill-a-Ford canned food drive event from 11 am to 7 pm, Friday, November 4, and from 7 to 10 am, Saturday, November 5. Proceeds will be donated to the Bearcat Food Pantry.

To conclude the week, the school of agricultural science will host a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 am, November 5 with Chris Cakes.