The Graham Lions Club is serving at a fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7 pm, Saturday, November 5 at the community building in Graham.

There will be carp, catfish, mountain oysters, chicken, salad and potatoes. Adults are $15 and age 11 and under are $5. For take-out orders call 660.254.0448. This is Missouri’s longest continuous running fish fry.