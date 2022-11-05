By Kathryn Rice

Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville.

Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center.

“Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down and apply,” Farmer said about why she had started working at the center. “I enjoyed my time. I enjoy the people.”

Administrator Amie Firavich contacted Farmer’s family who attended the reception. They came from Des Moines, IA, Council Bluffs, IA, Wentzville and St. Joseph to surprise Farmer.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being here,” Farmer said. “My perfect job would have been paid to walk around and mingle with everyone.”

She plans to relax for a week or two as part of her plan to enjoy life. In the spring, she plans to go camping.

“I can go to the casino to play bingo any day of the week and I love to shop,” Farmer said. “But number one is my nine grandchildren.”

“She was a very dedicated employee,” Firavich said. “All the fundraisers and events, she was always willing to volunteer and help out. She did whatever needed to be done to keep the Senior Center going. She will be missed but I am glad she is able to retire.”