The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art (AKMA), St. Joseph, invites the public to the opening reception for the 51st Annual Membership Exhibition, taking place from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, January 17, with an awards ceremony being held at 6 pm.

This much-anticipated event is free and open to all, offering an opportunity to celebrate the creativity and talent of regional artists.

Since its debut in 1975, the membership exhibition has become a cornerstone of AKMA’s mission to support local artists. Open to all current AKMA members, the exhibition including works from Nodaway County artists, features a diverse array of artwork across 10 categories, celebrating both emerging and seasoned talent. Many participants have gone on to gain significant recognition, with some even hosting solo exhibitions at the museum.

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art aims to enrich the community through the collection and exhibition of visual arts by providing education, creating unique experiences, and promoting regional artists. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are free. To become a member, visit Albrecht-Kemper.org. For more information about the exhibitions, call 816.233.7003.