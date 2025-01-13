FBS All-Conference Football Players, 2024.

“As the 2024 college football season is winding down, we now have the All-Conference Players per capita map. Just under seven percent, or 1,085 of the 14,898 FBS players made an All-Conference team. The top category or region extending from Texas to Virginia, known as the ‘Pigskin Cult’, contains 48% of the All-Conference players. In total numbers, Texas led with 133 players or 12%, followed by Georgia (98), Florida (94) and California (82). Missouri had 18 and Iowa 10 of these players. Altogether, 44 states and D.C. were represented by All-Conference Players.”