We currently have over 500 openings still available for the community vaccine clinic on Monday, March 15th, at the Hughes Fieldhouse at Northwest Missouri State. The clinic has also extended hours, until 6 p.m., for after school or work opportunities. Individuals can go to www.mymlc.com/vaccine and sign up for a vaccine appointment.
This tier includes the following groups…
- Education (K-12)
- Childcare
- Communications Infrastructure
- Dams Sector
- Energy Sector
- Food & Agriculture Sector 1
- Government
- Information Technology
- Nuclear Reactor Sector
- Transportation Systems
- Water and Wastewater Systems
