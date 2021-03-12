“Now that March is here, and it’s beginning to feel like spring, it’s time to turn our attention to college basketball and the return of March Madness. This week’s AP Top 25 Poll is mapped by proportional symbols. Gonzaga leads the way, followed by Baylor, Illinois, Michigan and Iowa. Gonzaga, in the west, is the lone exception to the traditional central and eastern basketball powers that are dominant on this map. The Big Ten Conference has 3 teams in the Top 5 and The Big Twelve has 7 teams among the Top 25.”