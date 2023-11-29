The countdown is on for the 19th Annual High School Holiday Hoops Basketball Showcase presented by the NCMC Foundation; the schedule will be announced soon.

The 2023 edition of Holiday Hoops will tip off at the Ketcham Community Center on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton, with a total of 78 teams representing 45 Missouri high schools and Waukee Northwest in Iowa.

Games will begin on Saturday, December 16, and wrap up on Friday, December 29. The 9-day event will include some first-time schools to the NCMC campus during the holiday break.

“We are excited to have new schools joining us for the 2023 Holiday Hoops,” commented committee member Mitch Dougan. “Having good matchups is something we pride ourselves on, and the addition of these new schools helps ensure good match-ups. We thank the schools for getting their contracts in early and being great to work with.”

For the first time in Holiday Hoops history, Crest Ridge, Harrisonville, and Kipp KC Legacy will take to the NCMC court in December. In addition, games will once again be live-streamed at piratesdigitalmedia.com.

“Live streaming all games brings the Holiday Hoops experience to those who are unable to make it to campus, and we are excited to have Pirates Digital Media back,” shares committee member Nate Gamet. “Viewers will notice a new gym floor to go along with the new bleachers and paint that was added a couple years ago.”

Holiday Hoops continues to be one of the state’s largest high school holiday basketball events, with all games played on the NCMC campus. Volunteers assist the 15-member committee in managing the event, which will host 48 varsity basketball games. The mission of this event is to expand exposure of North Central Missouri College, its campus, and facilities by offering a quality, competitive basketball environment where students and teams can showcase their skills during winter break. Further, The NCMC Foundation and Holiday Hoops Committee hopes the event encourages student athletes to consider furthering their educational and athletic goals beyond high school.

A commemorative program highlighting all participating teams and area supporters will be available for purchase, as well as t-shirts. Each participating student athlete receives a complimentary t-shirt. Raffle ticket proceeds will benefit one Holiday Hoops participant with a scholarship to attend NCMC next fall. Daily admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students and senior citizens, age 65 and older.