AL Post 100 holds fish, chicken dinner

American Legion Post 100 is hosting an all-you-can-eat fish and chicken dinner with all of the fixings from 5 to 7 pm, Saturday, April 17 at 1104 East Fifth Street, Maryville. Carryout is available. Cost is $12 for adults, and $5 for children under 12. Proceeds go to support Veterans programs.

AL Post 464 restarts breakfast fundraisers

American Legion 464 is once again hosting its monthly pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, April 18 at the post in Conception Jct. The menu features pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Carryout is available.

There is a $7 minimum donation per person with children six and under free. Proceeds from the breakfast will go toward the AL Post 464 scholarship.

Pickering Lions Club hosts potato bar

A baked potato bar will be held from 11 am to 1:30 pm, Sunday, April 18 at the Pickering Community Building in Pickering. The freewill donation bar features baked potatoes, chili, cheese, onions, more toppings, coffee, tea, milk or juice and desserts. Proceeds will go to support the Pickering Lions Club community projects.

Maryville to do Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday

Maryville will participate in the Show Me Green Sales Tax Holiday which is from 12:01 am, Monday, April 19 through midnight, Sunday, April 25. During this period consumers may purchase qualifying “Energy Star” appliances and not pay the state and local sales tax.

Fresh Mobile Pantry will be in Maryville, Skidmore

The Fresh Mobile Food Pantry sponsored by Second Harvest Community Food Bank will be bringing fresh fruit and vegetables to Maryville and Skidmore.

Both are open to the general public and will be available from 10 am to noon or while supplies last. Maryville’s will be Tuesday, April 20 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street. In Skidmore, the pantry will be Thursday, April 22 at the City Ball Park, 100 Adams Street.

Second Harvest reserves the right to limit product quantities and the number of families picking up per vehicle at each mobile.

South Nodaway Alumni Banquet set

The South Nodaway Alumni Banquet will be the fourth Saturday evening of April, Saturday, April 24, with the sign-in beginning at 5 pm and dinner to be at 7 pm at the high school.

Several classes will be honored.

Meals and dues are $15 per person. Paid reservations can be made to Amy Watson, 126 McKenzie, Barnard, MO 64423 or by calling 660.853.2070.

Masks will be required.