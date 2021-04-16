“This week’s Covid-19 map, based on data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), displays the percent of people who have received both doses or are fully vaccinated in each state. Alaska, Maine and New Mexico lead with 31% administered in arms followed by Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Dakota. Missouri ranks 43rd with 22% fully vaccinated and 74% of the doses received, shot in arms. The federal government has delivered about 255 million doses to states. 78% of the doses have been used.”