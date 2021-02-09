Wind Chill Advisory effect for this area.

…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.

* WHERE…Portions of Northeast Kansas, North-Central, Northeast and Northwest Missouri.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.