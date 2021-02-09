…WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero.
* WHERE…Portions of Northeast Kansas, North-Central, Northeast and Northwest Missouri.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Facebook Comments