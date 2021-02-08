At the February 1 Pickering City Council meeting, City Clerk Milt Sovereign said the election paperwork, including a ballot measure for a non-election, was turned in to the Nodaway County Clerk for the April 6 election.

This measure will allow the city of Pickering to forego elections and the cost of the elections if the number of candidates match the number of aldermen openings. This measure will need to be put on the ballot every six years. If there are other issues on the ballot, the aldermen election will also be on the ballot.

Resident Mike Moyer has received the letter and a copy of the animal ordinance concerning his dogs running-at-large. Sovereign and Mayor Charles Smith have also talked with him about the situation. After discussion, the council said Moyer appeared to be making efforts and it would wait to take up the situation in March.

Alderman Ramona Pennington reported the Pickering Community Building was not rented in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Sovereign reported he has put all of 2020 records together and has filed at the community building along with previous years records. He said he has copies of the minutes stored at his house.

Smith said he has turned in all of the paperwork to Taryn Henry, who is the new Pickering city attorney. He has also talked to her about the ongoing Damgar property situation.

The alderman approved Sovereign looking into acquiring a debit/credit card for city purchases. The reason for the card is to purchase items for the sewer pumps from companies offering a cost savings to the city.

Sovereign said two to three pumps are needing repair each month. Because the pumps are 15 years old, he is replacing bearings in the top and bottom of each pump. The place he is purchasing the bearings from is charging $70 plus for each bearing.

Discussion was held on information Sovereign had acquired from surrounding cities on noise ordinances. He said the idea of adding information on noise problems to the nuisance ordinance might be the way for the city to handle the problem.