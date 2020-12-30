The City of Maryville is providing two locations for the disposal of real Christmas trees. Trees will be accepted until Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the City of Maryville’s Street Garage, located at 2nd Street and North Newton Street or the lower parking lot behind City Hall, at 415 North Market Street. Trees will not be taken for free at the Transfer Station as it is now being operated by a private party.

Please remove all lights, ornaments and tree stands before disposing of your tree. If you have any questions regarding the Christmas tree drop off, call City Hall at (660)562-8012