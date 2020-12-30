Northeast Nodaway Senior Cassie Redden collected items for the Cameron’s Veterans Home as one of her projects for National Honor Society. On the last day of collection December 18, Redden showed the wide variety of goods NEN and the community had donated to the veterans.

Her grandfather Chuck Redden, a member of the Conception Jct. American Legion Post, had suggested the project and delivered the goods on December 23.

Redden’s next NHS project will be a Purple Out basketball game honoring NEN student Boston Adwell at 6 pm, Friday, January 8, 2021 against Platte Valley. Proceeds from the fundraiser will go to the American Cancer Society.