Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 11 individuals residing in Nodaway County, Missouri have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). There are now 98 confirmed cases for Nodaway County; all ninety-eight cases have had a positive test and are only counted once in the case count. Thirty-nine of the 98 cases are no longer

in isolation. Two of the 98 cases with underlying medical conditions have been hospitalized, and have since been released.

The affected individuals include one female between 10-19 years of age, two females between 20-29 years of age, two females between 60-69 years of age, two males 10-19 years of age, two males between 20-29 years of age, one male between 30-39 years of age, and one male between 40-49 years of age. Six of the individuals have known exposures to a known positive case. The affected

individuals are isolated in private residences.

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you are not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.