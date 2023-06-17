University of Missouri Extension is hosting a statewide initiative to encourage physical activity starting June 21.

The program is called “100 Miles, 100 Days.” It is a no-cost movement program that helps motivate people to increase their physical activity throughout the 100 days of summer. Starting June 21, people can start moving in whatever way they enjoy- biking, dancing or even strength training. Participants are asked to keep a log of their progress and set whatever goal they’d like that keeps them moving. Participants will receive weekly reminders and motivators.

This program is a great way to get groups, coworkers, friends, and families to hold each other accountable or even compete for the most miles. Register online by going to extension.missouri.edu and searching for “100 Miles 100 Days,” or call the Nodaway County Extension office at 660.582.8101 for help with registration.